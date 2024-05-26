Cantor Fitzgerald Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,400.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,123.49.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $366.35 and a 52-week high of $1,064.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $893.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $704.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,639,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.