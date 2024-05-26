Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.05.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $126.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.99. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 213.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

