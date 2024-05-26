Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 115,809.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Camtek worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,523,000 after acquiring an additional 64,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $21,162,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 284,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,608 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 299,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,341. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

