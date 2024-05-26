Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,691.43

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,691.43 ($59.63) and traded as low as GBX 4,381 ($55.68). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,430 ($56.30), with a volume of 335 shares.

Camellia Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £121.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,298.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,474.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,686.95.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

