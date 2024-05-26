Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,672 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.75% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.53 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

