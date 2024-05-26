Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 65,023 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,159.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 52,726 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,082.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $512,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $52.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

