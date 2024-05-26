Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 485.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

BATS POCT opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $620.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

