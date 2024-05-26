Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in United Rentals by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $673.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.30 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $685.43 and a 200 day moving average of $615.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.