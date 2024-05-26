Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,039 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 409.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.