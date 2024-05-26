Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Down 3.1% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 2,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 133.08%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.78 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $667.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

