Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases 6,385 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,488. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.