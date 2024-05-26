CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$29.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.70.

TSE:CAE opened at C$25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.41. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$23.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

