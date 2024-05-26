Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 577,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

