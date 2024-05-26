BWS Financial Initiates Coverage on Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innodata from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Innodata has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $372.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Innodata in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

