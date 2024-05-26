Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Bunker Hill Mining Trading Up 9.8 %

BHLL opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bunker Hill Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

