Brunner (LON:BUT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,310.02

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,310.02 ($16.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,365 ($17.35). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,345 ($17.09), with a volume of 71,589 shares.

Brunner Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £567.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,310.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,213.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Brunner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brunner

In other news, insider James Sharp acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,273 ($16.18) per share, with a total value of £1,922.23 ($2,443.10). Insiders own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brunner

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.