Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target at $27.94

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.89. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $118,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

