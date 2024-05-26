Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $66.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

