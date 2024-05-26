Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,910 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.24. 17,425,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,919,494. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.