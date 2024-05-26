Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $61,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $10,590,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,890,000.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $107.62. 355,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $3,744,040 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

