Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 4.0 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.51. 1,466,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,339. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.