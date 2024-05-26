Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $113.25. 502,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,068. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $115.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,064. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

