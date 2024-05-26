Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lowered by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Booking were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

BKNG traded up $42.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,795.35. 151,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,604.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,499.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

