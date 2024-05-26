BNB Market Cap Reaches $88.70 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $601.01 or 0.00871286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $88.70 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,585,765 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,585,831.2606341. The last known price of BNB is 602.9800365 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2167 active market(s) with $1,687,993,189.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

