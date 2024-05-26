Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $91,070.28 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 1st, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 25.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

