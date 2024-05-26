Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.18% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,986.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 578.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BXMT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

