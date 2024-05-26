BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $159,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.16. 72,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.