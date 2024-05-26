BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,451. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.