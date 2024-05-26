BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.06. 130,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

