BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY25 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $88.14 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

