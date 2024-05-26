BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $15.86 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001398 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000869 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001194 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001184 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.0000012 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $17,698,290.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

