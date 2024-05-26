BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $15.86 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001398 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001207 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002386 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001194 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001184 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
