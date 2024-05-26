BITICA COIN One Day Volume Tops $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.91 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,980.72 or 0.99984330 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00112481 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003666 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,101,523,381 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/."

