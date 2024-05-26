Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Cap of $1,358.30 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $68,936.55 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,358.30 billion and $15.21 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.26 or 0.00712630 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00057800 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00091426 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,703,612 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
