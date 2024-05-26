BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.80) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Shares of BNTX opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $85.21 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 0.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BioNTech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

