Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,186.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

