Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 7,365 ($93.61) price target on the stock.

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 6,180 ($78.55) on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,075 ($51.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,780 ($86.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,278.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,417.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,722.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97.

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is 7,400.88%.

Insider Transactions at 4imprint Group

About 4imprint Group

In other news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($78.93), for a total transaction of £316,585.80 ($402,371.38). Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

