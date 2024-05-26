Beldex Reaches One Day Volume of $1.10 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $201.54 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.82 or 0.05595397 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00053380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,422,686 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,042,686 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

