Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.73

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and traded as low as $33.35. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 75,280 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.5397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

