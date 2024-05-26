Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Shares of SNA opened at $270.89 on Wednesday. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $247.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,677 shares of company stock valued at $14,870,348 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

