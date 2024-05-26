Bank of America Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $206.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $191.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.31.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $157.57 on Thursday. PDD has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDD will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PDD

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.