Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $390.92

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.92 ($4.97) and traded as high as GBX 411.50 ($5.23). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 405.50 ($5.15), with a volume of 259,910 shares traded.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 694.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 391.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 347.77.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.