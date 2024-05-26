AXS Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Motco increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,057. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

