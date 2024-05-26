AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 128.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 693,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 218.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,042,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 715,130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 476,026.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 785,444 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 587,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 580,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 404,169 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of URA opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $33.66.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

