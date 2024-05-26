AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 63 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $1,479.53. 103,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,326.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,229.29. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,535.86. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,341 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

