AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,010,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 92,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $43,589,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $396,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,114 shares in the company, valued at $30,591,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,591,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,543 shares of company stock worth $2,869,310. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 214,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,016. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

