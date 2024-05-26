AXS Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 111,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $341,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PINK opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

