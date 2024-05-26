AXS Investments LLC Invests $281,000 in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mativ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,522,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,132,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 16.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,040,000 after acquiring an additional 562,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 23.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after acquiring an additional 665,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MATV opened at $18.72 on Friday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.62%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

