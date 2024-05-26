AXS Investments LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $264,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 22.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $521.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.69 and a 200-day moving average of $498.11.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

