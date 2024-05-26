AXS Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in ASML by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $21.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $956.22. The stock had a trading volume of 685,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,115. The company has a market capitalization of $377.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $936.57 and a 200-day moving average of $849.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

