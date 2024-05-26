Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $21,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $195,406,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after buying an additional 197,746 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $39,907,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXON traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,556. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.45.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,976 shares of company stock worth $27,268,201. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Argus started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

